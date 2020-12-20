 Skip to main content
Baker-Loewen
Kelly Lee Baker and Jake Loewen, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement.  She is the daughter of Tab and Vicki Baker of Racine, Wisconsin and he is the son of Matt and Theresa Loewen of Kenosha. 

Kelly graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.  She is employed at Aspen Dental. 

Jake also graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and is employed with the Kenosha Unified School District. 

The future bride and groom and planning a ceremony for October 8, 2021 in Delafield, Wisconsin.  They will reside in Kenosha. 

