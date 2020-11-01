Bertog-Sulak

Mara Bertog and Trey Sulak, both of Austin, Texas, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Allen and Carolyn Bertog, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and he is the son of Martin and Brenda Sulak of Waco, Texas and Terri Philley also of Waco.

Mara graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin- LaCrosse with her Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is employed as a CPA Senior Associate at Baker Tilly.

Trey graduated from Medford Senior High School in Medford, Wisconsin, and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He is employed as a Fire Prevention Engineer with the City of Austin’s Fire Department.

The future bride and groom are planning a ceremony for June of 2022.

