Bishop-Meyer

Candace Bishop and Michael Meyer, both of Oak Park, Illinois, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Marilyn Bishop of Kenosha, Wisconsin and the late Victor Bishop; Michael is the son of David and Xinliu Meyer of Madison, Wisconsin.

Candace graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin- Madison with her Bachelor of Science Pharmaceutical Sciences, her Masters of Public Health and her Doctor of Pharmacy. She is employed with Advocate Aurora Health in Park Ridge, Illinois as a Resident in the Health Systems Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Program.

Her future groom graduated from Madison Memorial High School in Madison and the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a Bachelor of Science Microbiology. He is currently a student at Midwestern University, College of Dental Medicine in Downers Grove Illinois.

Candace and Michael are planning a ceremony for August 20, 2021 in Kenosha. They will reside in Oak Park.

