 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop-Meyer
View Comments

Bishop-Meyer

{{featured_button_text}}
Bishop-Meyer

Candace Bishop and Michael Meyer, both of Oak Park, Illinois, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Marilyn Bishop of Kenosha, Wisconsin and the late Victor Bishop; Michael is the son of David and Xinliu Meyer of Madison, Wisconsin.

Candace graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin- Madison with her Bachelor of Science Pharmaceutical Sciences, her Masters of Public Health and her Doctor of Pharmacy. She is employed with Advocate Aurora Health in Park Ridge, Illinois as a Resident in the Health Systems Pharmacy Administration and Leadership Program.

Her future groom graduated from Madison Memorial High School in Madison and the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a Bachelor of Science Microbiology. He is currently a student at Midwestern University, College of Dental Medicine in Downers Grove Illinois.

Candace and Michael are planning a ceremony for August 20, 2021 in Kenosha. They will reside in Oak Park.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ricker-Garza
Announcements

Ricker-Garza

Alexandra Garza and Jay Ricker, both of Chicago, were married on Sept. 12, 2020, at the Villa Santorini at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Heckman-Day
Announcements

Heckman-Day

Faith Heckman of Wichita, Kansas and Dustin Day of Manhattan, Kansas have announced their engagement. Faith is the daughter of Dale and Christ…

Draeger-Sturino
Announcements

Draeger-Sturino

Mary Laura Sturino and Patrick Nathan Draeger, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, were married on August 1, 2020 at the Stella Hotel & Ballroom d…

Hughes-Anderson
Announcements

Hughes-Anderson

Kaitlyn Hughes and Benjamin Anderson, both of Kenosha, Wisc., have announced their engagement.  She is the daughter of Jeff and Kris Hughes of…

Grinis-Berenz
Announcements

Grinis-Berenz

Annamaria Grinis and Joseph Berenz, both of Portland Oreg., have announced their engagement.  She is the daughter of Anita and Gedas M Grinis,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert