Buban-Mulvey Wedding

Maisey Mulvey and Aaron Buban, both of Aurora, Colo., were married on Dec. 18, 2021, in Manual Antonio, Costa Rica.

Tyler Buban, cousin of the groom, performed the 4 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Patrick and Sandy Mulvey of Littleton, Colo.; and the son of Thomas and Jayne Buban of Kenosha.

The bride graduated from St. Charles East High School in St Charles, Ill., and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is employed as a Registered NICU Nurse, in Denver, Colo.

The groom graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee> He will be graduating in May from the University of Colorado-Denver Dental Medicine Program and he will start his Residency in Pediatric Dentistry at the Ohio State University.

Kierney Mulvey, sister of the bride, was the Maid of Honor, and Meagan Orabutt and Molly Mulvey, sisters of the bride, Kaitlyn O’Reilly, Lauren Jimenez, Leah Valesh, Kayla Prince, Bailey Swan, Taylor Golabowski and Jaime Perszyk were the bridesmaids.

Alex Buban, Matthew Buban, and Mitchell Buban, brothers of the groom, Marty Pitts, Garrett Koch, Broc Fulmer, Brandon Schubel, Anthony Olson, Sam Ferry, and Michael Mulvey, brother to the bride, were the groomsmen. Jake Holtzman and Sammy Abdullah were the ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at the Villa Punto De Vista in Costa Rica. The couple honeymooned in Tulum, Mexico. They will reside in Columbus, Ohio.

