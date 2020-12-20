Buban-Polve

Christina Polve of Hopkins, Minnesota, and Alex Buban of Kenosha, Wisconsin, were married on October 24, 2020 at Pinewood Weddings and Events in Cambridge, Minnesota. Jake Hedden performed the 3:30 p.m. for the daughter of James Polve of Phoenix, Arizona and LuAnn VanRisseghem of Plymouth, Minnesota, and the son of Thomas and Jayne Buban of Kenosha.

The bride graduated from Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Rasmussen College in Bloomington , Minnesota with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Christina is employed at Children’s Hospital Minnesota as a NICU RN.

Her groom graduated from George Nelson Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater with his Bachelor of Science in Occupational and Environmental Safety and Health. Alex is employed as a safety manager for Chart Industries Inc., in New Prague, Minnesota.

Ashley Polve was the maid of honor and Jamie Cairncross, Emily Striker, Madeline Freeman, Savanah Stifel, Samantha Hansen, Lauren Stiebner, Jill Sampson, Laura Falenczykowski, and Kati Falenczykowski were the bridesmaids. Sydney Falenczykowski was the flower girl.