Burrow-Andrews

Jennifer Andrews of Bolingbrook, Illinois and Kevin Burrow of Kenosha, Wisconsin were married on October 17, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church. Reverend Sean Granger, K.H.S. performed the 1 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of James Andrews of Coal City, Illinois and Mary Gregus of Bolingbrook and the son of Thomas and Penny Burrow of Kenosha.

The bride graduated from Bolingbrook High School and Purdue University with her Bachelors in Nursing. She is a school nurse for Edgewood Middle School in Highland Park, Illinois.

Her groom graduated from Tremper High School and Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois with his Masters of Music Education and Choral Conducting. He is the Director of Music at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, Illinois.

Maria Taylor was the Matron of Honor and Kristin Andrews, Karen Burrow-Niemeyer, Brittany Gregus, Tania Gregus, Naomi Moore, Kelly Regan, and Lexi Schuhriemen were the bridesmaids.

The best man was Stephen Clubb, Daniel Andrews, Chandler Burrow, Charlie Burrow, Matthew Gregus, Geoff Pautsch, and Joseph Harmon were the groomsmen.

Jennifer and Kevin held a private backyard reception and honeymooned in Door County, Wisconsin. They will reside in Kenosha.

