Cianci-Lyon

Heather Cianci, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Blake Lyon, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, have announced their engagement. Heather is the daughter of Pete and Regina Cianci of Pleasant Prairie, and Blake is the son of Jeff Lyon of Mount Pleasant, Iowa and Tracy Bloebaum, also of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Heather graduated George Nelson Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater with her Bachelor of Education; she is employed as a High School English teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District.

Blake graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and Monmouth College is Monmouth Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry. He is employed at Bell Flavors & Fragrances in Northbrook, Illinois.

The future bride and groom are planning a ceremony for October 29 of 2021, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They will reside in Pleasant Prairie.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0