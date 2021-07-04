 Skip to main content
Diane and Richard Levis 50th anniversary
Diane and Richard Levis 50th anniversary

Richard and Diane Levis of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12 and plan a family dinner celebration at a later date.

Richard Levis and Diane Christie met when they both began teaching at Washington Junior High in 1969. They were married on June 12, 1971, at Reformation Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

They have resided in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have a daughter, Maureen Levis, of Vienna, Austria.

Richard taught at Washington Junior High and Bradford High School, retiring in 2002. Diane taught at Saiburi School inAiburi, Thailand; Washington Junior High, Bullen Junior High; and Gateway Technical College, retiring in 2002.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Make your marriage a priority. Find a balance between sharing common interests and pursuing individual hobbies.

