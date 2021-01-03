 Skip to main content
Engen-Blank
Engen-Blank

Engen-Blank

Kirsten Engen and Andy Blank, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement.  Kirsten is the daughter of Brent and Lisa Engen of Appleton, Wisconsin and Andy is the son of Kenneth Blank of Kenosha and Lori Cruz of Kenosha. 

The future bride graduated from Appleton West High School in Appleton and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a degree in design and visual communication.  She is employed as a lead graphic designer at GiftWorksPlus in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Her groom graduated from Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.  He is employed as a service technician at Wisconsin Fuel in Kenosha. 

The couple are planning a ceremony for October 8, 2021 at Upper East in downtown Kenosha.  They will reside in Kenosha. 

