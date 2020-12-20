 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Engen-Blank
View Comments

Engen-Blank

{{featured_button_text}}
Engen-Blank

Kristen Engen and Andy Blank, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement.  Kristen is the daughter of Brent and Lisa Engen of Appleton, Wisconsin and Andy is the son or Kenneth Blank of Kenosha and Lori Cruz of Kenosha. 

The future bride graduated from Appleton West High School in Appleton and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a degree in design and visual communication.  She is employed as a lead graphic designer at GiftWorksPlus in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Her groom graduation from Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha.  He is employed as a service technician at Wisconsin Fuel in Kenosha. 

The couple are planning a ceremony for October 8, 2021 at Upper East in downtown Kenosha.  They will reside in Kenosha. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mahoney-Nevin
Announcements

Mahoney-Nevin

Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Tom and Patty Mahoney, of Ke…

Spair-Arnold
Announcements

Spair-Arnold

Laura Spair and Trever Arnold, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Sam and Joan Spair, of Keno…

Kirchner-Shager
Announcements

Kirchner-Shager

Chaesta Shager and Daniel Kirchner, both of South Wayne, Wisconsin, were married on October 3, 2020 at the East Wiota Lutheran Church in South…

Cianci-Lyon
Announcements

Cianci-Lyon

Heather Cianci, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and Blake Lyon, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, have announced their engagement. Heather is the daugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert