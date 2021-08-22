 Skip to main content
Erickson-Colford Engagment
Erickson-Colford Engagment

Erickson-Colford Engagement

Jayme Rose Erickson and Bernard James Colford

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jayme Rose Erickson and Bernard James Colford, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., have announced their engagement. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jeff and Linda Erickson of Kenosha, Wis., and the late Cynthia Fude Erickson. The groom-to-be is the son of Kelly and Dawn Colford of Pleasant Prairie.

The future bride graduated from George Nelson Tremper High School and is employed with Goodwill Great Lakes Food Services in Great Lakes, Ill.

Her groom graduated from Hillcrest and is also employed with Goodwill Great Lakes Food Services.

Jayme and Bernard are planning a backyard ceremony with a reception to follow for June 11, 2022. They will reside in Pleasant Prairie.

