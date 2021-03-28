Fox - Molinaro

Shannon Fox of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Dexter Molinaro, of San Antonia, Texas have announced their engagement. Shannon is the daughter of Steve and Kathy Fox of Pleasant Prairie and Dexter is the son of Lex and Krissy Molinaro of Pleasant Prairie.

The future bride graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in accounting. She is employed as a Senior Accounting Analyst, SC Johnson, Racine, WI.

Her groom graduated from Tremper High School and the Carthage College with a degree in Athletic Training. He is employed as an Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning, University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

The bride and groom are planning a ceremony for June 12, 2021 in Kenosha.

