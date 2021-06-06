 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giuseppina Savaglio and Demetrius Alecos announce engagement
0 Comments

Giuseppina Savaglio and Demetrius Alecos announce engagement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Savaglio Alecos engagement

Giuseppina Savaglio and Demetrius Alecos of Kenosha

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Giuseppina Savaglio and Demetrius Alecos of Kenosha have announced their engagement.

Giuseppina Savaglio is the daughter of Fred and Cinzia Savaglio of Kenosha. Demetrius Alecos is the son of James & Phyllis Alecos of Oshkosh.

The future bride graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, with a bachelor of science degree in business management.

The future groom attended Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh and Appleton.

They plan to be married on Aug. 21 at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine. They will reside in Kenosha.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weddings

Kaitlyn & Benjamin Anderson

Kaitlyn Anderson and Benjamin Anderson, both of Kenosha WI, were married on February 13, 2021at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kenosha WI. De…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert