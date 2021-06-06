Giuseppina Savaglio and Demetrius Alecos announce engagement

Giuseppina Savaglio and Demetrius Alecos of Kenosha have announced their engagement.

Giuseppina Savaglio is the daughter of Fred and Cinzia Savaglio of Kenosha. Demetrius Alecos is the son of James & Phyllis Alecos of Oshkosh.

The future bride graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, with a bachelor of science degree in business management.

The future groom attended Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh and Appleton.

They plan to be married on Aug. 21 at Kimissis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Racine. They will reside in Kenosha.

