Glenn-Rowlette Engagement

Emily Glenn and Ryan Rowlette, both of Kenosha, Wisc., have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Arthur and Jennie Parrramoure, of Kenosha and Ryan is the son of Kevin and Tammy Rowlette, also of Kenosha.

The future bride Emily, graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin- Parkside. She is employed as a plant manager at Ivanhoe Industries, Inc., in Zion, Ill.

Her future groom graduated from Tremper High School and Concordia University. He is employed as a manager at Trustmark Benefits in Lake Forest, Ill.

Emily and Ryan are planning a ceremony for March 5, 2021 at Merchantile Hall in Burlington, Wisc. They will reside in Kenosha.

