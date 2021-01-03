 Skip to main content
Gray-Overman
{{featured_button_text}}
Joel and Jacqueline Overman of Pleasant Prairie are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Rebecca Joanne Overman to Cody Donald Gray. The couple were united at City Hall in Chicago, Illinois on Friday August 28, 2020.

The bride graduated from Tremper High School and Columbia College in Chicago with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Management and Operations.

The groom graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a Bachelors in Management Information Systems. 

After a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, the couple are residing in Chicago, Illinois. 

