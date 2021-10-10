Grinis-Berenz Wedding

Annamaria Grinis and Joseph Berenz, both of Portland, Ore., were married on July 10, 2021, at the St. Michael’s in Old Town, Chicago.

The Rev. Father Ramon Dompke, CSSR, performed the 3 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Anita L. and Gedas M. Grinis M.D. of Somers; and the son of Jeffrey and Catherine Berenz of Fond du Lac.

Annamaria graduated from Bradford High School and University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She is employed as a Senior Marketing Manager with Zillow in Portland.

Joseph graduated from Fond du Lac High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Marketing. He is employed as a Senior Marketing Manager with Brandlive in Portland.

Cecilia Grinis, sister of bride, was the Maid of Honor, and Sarah Dalgleish, friend of bride, was the Bridesmaid. Thomas Berenz, brother of groom, was the best man, and friend of the groom Kyle McGrath was the Groomsman. Jeffrey Berenz, brother of groom, and Kevin Knapp, brother-in-law of groom, were the Ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at the Viceroy Hotel in Chicago. The couple honeymooned on the private Caribbean island of Petit St. Vincent. They will reside in Portland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0