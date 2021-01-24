Gross-Ferruzzi

Breanna Gross and Alex Ferruzzi, both of Trevor, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter or Mike and Dawn Gross of Kenosha, Wisconsin; he is the son of Bob and Melody Ferruzzi of Bristol, Wisconsin.

The future bride graduated from Central High School in Salem, Wisconsin and is currently attending Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science where she is pursuing her Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Her groom also graduated from Central High School and Carthage College with a degree in physical education. He is employed at Bristol Grade School in Bristol, Wisconsin.

Breanna and Alex are planning a ceremony for June 18 of 2021.

