Hahn-Zenzola Engagement
Hahn-Zenzola Engagement

Hahn-Zenzola Engagement

Rachel Hahn and Joseph Zenzola

Rachel Hahn and Joseph Zenzola, of Franklin, Wis., have announced their engagement.

Rachel is the daughter of Kurt Hahn of Franklin and Theresa Hahn of Milwaukee, and Joseph is the son of Frank and Pamela Zenzola of Pleasant Prairie.

The future bride graduated from Whitnall High School in Greenfield, Wis., and the Mount Mary University with her MBA. She is employed with Northwestern Mutual Milwaukee as a compliance specialist.

Her future groom graduated from Saint Joseph High School and the Carthage College in Kenosha with a degree in communications. He is at Hyundai West Allis Car Dealership.

Rachel and Joseph are planning a ceremony for August 28, 2021, at Saint Leonard Church with a reception to follow at The Pfister. They will reside in Franklin.

