Heckman-Day
Faith Heckman of Wichita, Kansas and Dustin Day of Manhattan, Kansas have announced their engagement. Faith is the daughter of Dale and Christina Heckman, also of Wichita and Dustin is the son of Darren and Marla Day of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The future bride graduated from Maize South High School in Wichita and is attending Emporia State University in Emporia Kansas for Athletic Training.

Her groom graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin- Madison with a degree in Biological Systems Engineering. He is employed with Kaw Valley Engineering, in Junction City, Kansas.

Faith and Dustin are planning a ceremony for June 19, 2021 at the First MB Church in Wichita.

