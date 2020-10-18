 Skip to main content
Henning-Birch
Henning-Birch

Henning-Birch

Emily Birch and Jake Henning, both of Bristol, Wisconsin, were married on July 31, 2020 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington. Joan Fergus performed the 1 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of David and Lisa Birch of Bristol and the son of Karen Henning of Slinger, Wisconsin, and the late Steven Henning.

The bride graduated from Center High School in Salem, Wisconsin and Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, with her Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management and Business Administration. She is employed with W.W Grainger, Inc. in Lake Forest Illinois.

Her groom graduated from Slinger High School in Slinger, the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater and the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh with his Bachelors of Science in Supply Chain and Operations Management. He is employed with Uline in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Leah Birch was the maid of honor and Lindsey Blevins, Alyssa Tennies, Tori Gann, Tracy Krimmer were the bridesmaids. Mikah Krimmer and Josey Tennies were the flower girls.

The best man was Stephen Groves Junior. Chris Henning, Ryan Justman, Ryan Schmitt, and Ricky Hanke Junior. were the grooms men and Justin Off and Matt Kuechler were the ushers. Abram Tennies was the ring bearer.

A reception was held to celebrate Emily and Jake at Veterans Terrace following the ceremony. They will reside in Bristol.

