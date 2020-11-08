Heyden-Micksch

Mariah Heyden of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Ryan Micksch of Grayslake, Illinois have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Todd and Bette Heyden also of Kenosha and he is the son of Steve and Beth Michsch of Grayslake.

Mariah graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh with a degree in public relations and a minor in radio-TV-film. She is employed in the Customer Service Department at Uline in Kenosha.

Ryan graduated from Grayslake Central High School and Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois with a degree in accounting and a minor in operations management. He is employed as an Accountant at Evoy Kamschulte Jacobs & Co. in Waukegan, Illinois.

The future bride and groom are planning a ceremony for October 15th, of 2022 in Southeastern Wisconsin. They will reside in Kenosha.

