Hoerter-Samuels Wedding

Susan Samuels and Dirk Hoerter, both of Pleasant Prairie, were married on June 19, 2021, at Par 4 Resort in Waupaca.

She is the daughter of Dave and Judy Simon of Little Chute, Wis.; he is the son of Joan Hoeter of Plover, Wis., and the late Fred Hoerter.

Susan graduated from Xavier High School in Appleton, and Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, with a nursing degree. She is employed with Medical Weight Loss and Wellness in Racine.

Dirk graduated from Stevens Point Area Public School District and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a degree in computer science. He is employed with Abbott.

Kendyl Samuels and Alyssa Samuels were the bridesmaids and Everly Clark was the flower girl. The best man was Jared Hoerter. Ryan Hoerter and Haden Samuels were the groomsmen.

A reception was held and Par 4 Resort following the ceremony to celebrate the couple. They will reside in Pleasant Prairie.

