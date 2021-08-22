Jeranek-Dorau Wedding

Kaitlyn Dorau and Mark Jeranek, both of Pewaukee, Wis., were married on May 21, 2021, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Hartland, Wis.

Father Nickolas performed the 2 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of John and Susie Dorau of Pewaukee, and the son of Dr. Williams and Lilly Jeranek of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.

The bride graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland, and the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, with a degree in Finance and Marketing. She is employed with CWS Capital Partners in Austin, Texas.

The groom graduated from Tremper High School and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in Minneapolis with a Bachelors in Business and Journalism and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. He is employed at Cramer Multhauf & Hames, LLP, in Waukesha.

Leah Panawash was the Maid of Honor and Katie Volk was the Matron of Honor. Caitlin Heimerdinger, Sarah Prochot,Sarah Eilers, Amy Maetzold, Erica Goldstein and Kayli Sullivant were the bridesmaids.

Dr. Matthew Jeranek, brother of the groom, and Joe Ceilesh were the best men. Andrew Oster, Matt Shapiro, Jeff Eilers, Justin Ewens, Michael Dorau and Andy Hild were the groomsmen. Jaren Volk, Steve Levonowich and Mike Salani were the ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at the Carriage House in Oconomowoc, Wis., to celebrate the newlyweds. The couple honeymooned in St. Lucia in the Caribbean. They will reside in Pewaukee.

