Johnson-Garay Engagement

Marissa Johnson and David Garay, of San Antonio, Texas, have announced their engagement.

Marissa is the daughter of Michael And Clarissa Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, and David is the son of Raymond Garay of Kenosha, and Diane Miller of San Antonio, Texas.

The future bride graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in sociology. She is employed with Primrose School of Stone Oak in San Antonio.

Her groom graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in business. He is in Ovation Services in San Antonio.

The future bride and groom are planning a ceremony for August 28, 2021 at Hawthorn Hallow. They will reside in San Antonio.

