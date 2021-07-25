Johnson-Smith Wedding

Allison Smith and Ross Johnson, both of Glendora, Calif., were married on July 10, 2021, at the San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey Calif.

Father Efrain Medina performed the 1 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Milt and Virginia Smith of San Jose, Calif.; and the son of Thomas Lee and Sylvia Johnson of Kenosha.

The bride graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in hospitality management. Her groom graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a degree in environmental horticulture. He is employed as the superintendent of Glendora Golf Course in Glendora.

Andrea Rentaria was the matron of honor. Andrea Hernandez, Charmie Ruffy, Melissa Leong, and Mercedes Evans were the bridesmaids. The flower girl was Madison Johnson.

Bubba Wright was the best man and Evan Johnson, Nate Weirick, Jason Conrad and Steven Hoying were the groomsmen. Thoreau Smith was the ring bearer and Casey Hilbert was the usher.

A reception was held following the ceremony at the Tehama Golf Club in Carmel, Calif. Allison and Ross are planning to honeymoon in St. Lucia. They will reside in Glendora.

