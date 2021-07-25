 Skip to main content
Kappeler-Hart Wedding
Kappeler-Hart Wedding

Kappeler-Hart Wedding

Kappeler-Hart

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Diannalee Hart of Kenosha and Scott Kappeler of Pleasant Prairie were married on May 22, 2021, at First United Methodist in Kenosha.

Lead Pastor Susan Patterson-Sumwalt performed the 1p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Floyd Hart of Pleasant Prairie and Althea Gustafson of Batavia, Ill., and the son of Bruce and Pat Kappeler of Pleasant Prairie. 

The bride graduated from Moody Bible Institute, and her groom graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. 

The matron of honor was Tara Alaichamy and Beth Hart-Carlock, Hannah Mueller and Mackey Brose were the bridesmaids. 

Time Buege was the best man and Eric Keckel, Sean Lehman and Diana Bernhardt were the groomsmen. 

