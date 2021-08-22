King-Paskiewicz Engagement

Sarah King of Marshall, Wis., and John Paskiewicz, of Sun Prairie, Wis., have announced their engagement. Sarah is the daughter of Kasey and Sandra King of Green Bay, Wis., and John is the son of Susan and the late James Paskiewicz of Kenosha, Wis.

The future bride graduated from Ashwaubenon High School and Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana with her Bachelor of Arts Degree and Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge Mass., with her Masters in Divinity. She is employed with Sacred Hearts Catholic Parish in Sun Prairie.

Her groom graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with his Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Minneapolis College of Art & Design in Minneapolis, Min., with his Masters of Fine Arts. He is employed with Sacred Hearts Catholic School in Sun Prairie.

Sarah and John are planning a ceremony for January 15, 2022, at the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Parish in Sun Prairie. They will reside in Sun Prairie.

