Kirchner-Shager

Chaesta Shager and Daniel Kirchner, both of South Wayne, Wisconsin, were married on October 3, 2020 at the East Wiota Lutheran Church in South Wayne, Wisconsin, the oldest Norwegian Lutheran Church still in use in America, formed in 1844 . Pastor Robin Luckey performed the 2:30 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Cam and Brenda Shager of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, and the son of Dave and Judy Kirchner of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The bride graduated from Blackhawk High School in South Wayner and the University of Wisconsin- Platteville. She is self-employed as a crop and cattle farmer in South Wayne.

Her groom graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin- Platteville with his degree in soil/crop science and agribusiness. He is also self-employed as a crop and cattle farmer in South Wayne.

Megan Mielke, cousin to the bride, was the matron of honor and Bryanna Bauman, another cousin to the bride, was the maid of honor. The bridesmaids were cousin of bride, Sydney Pethel and Kate DeYoung, friend of the bride. Chaesta’s cousin, Amelia Mielke, was the flower girl.

The music for the ceremony was provided by grandmother to the bride Margaret Shager.