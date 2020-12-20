 Skip to main content
Mahoney-Navin
Mahoney-Navin

Mahoney-Navin

Megan Mahoney and Zach Navin, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement.  She is the daughter of Tom and Patty Mahoney, of Kenosha and he is the son of Tim and Jill Navin, of Waupaca, Wisconsin. 

The future bride graduated George Nelson Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin – Steven Point with a degree in early childhood education and special education. She also received her Masters of Education from Carroll University.  She is a special education teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District. 

Her groom graduated from Waupaca High School in Waupaca and the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point with a degree in public administration. He went on to receive his Masters of Public Administration and Municipal Management from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.  He is employed as a parks supervisor for Waukesha County. 

Megan and Zach are planning a ceremony for August 21, 2021 in Kenosha.  They are also planning on residing in Kenosha. 

