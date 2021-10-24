Molinaro-Fox Wedding

Shannon Fox of Pleasant Prairie, and Dexter Molinaro, of San Antonio, Texas, were married at 2:30 p.m. on June 12, 2021, at the Circa on Seventh in Kenosha.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Kathy Fox of Pleasant Prairie, and the groom is the son of Lex and Krissy Molinaro, also of Pleasant Prairie.

The bride graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in accounting. She is employed as a Senior Financial Analyst at Method Products.

The groom graduated from Tremper High School and Carthage College with a degree in Athletic Training. He is the Assistant Director of Football Performance at the University of Texas in San Antonio.

The bride’s matron of honor was Lauren Amann (Smolik), and Deanna Downey, Kylee Fox and Hannah Fox were her bridesmaids. Ryleigh Frederick was the flower girl.

The groom's best man was Andrew Korecz, and his groomsmen were Braxton Molinaro, Shane Fox and Alex Lois. Camden Fox was the ring bearer and Eric Paz and Katie Joe-Fox were the ushers.

A reception was held following the ceremony at Circa on Seventh to celebrate the newlyweds. They will reside in San Antonio.

