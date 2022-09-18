 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More anniversaries

MORE ANNIVERSARIES

  • 0

Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:

Mike and Pam (Gollnick) Jepson, of Mount Pleasant, 45 years, married on Sept. 24, 1977.

Michael and Lynn (Zeyen) May, of Kenosha, 40 years, married on Sept. 25, 1982.

Steve & Heidi (Shepard) De Vries, 35 years, married on Sept. 19, 1987.

We are happy to note your milestone anniversaries. Milestone anniversaries of 50 years or longer get full writeups with photos as well. Send information to jsloca@kenoshanews.com or mail it to Anniversaries, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert