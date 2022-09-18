More anniversaries

Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:
Mike and Pam (Gollnick) Jepson, of Mount Pleasant, 45 years, married on Sept. 24, 1977.
Michael and Lynn (Zeyen) May, of Kenosha, 40 years, married on Sept. 25, 1982.
Steve & Heidi (Shepard) De Vries, 35 years, married on Sept. 19, 1987.
