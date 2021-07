Couples celebrating significant anniversaries include:

Nathan and Shelby (Farinosi) Jonas of Trevor, 5 years, married on June 25, 2016, at parents home in Trevor.

Nancee (Vaicelunas) and Paul Louis Perry of Kenosha, 35 years, married July 5, 198,6 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church of Pompeii.

Send information to jsloca@kenoshanews.com or mail it to Anniversaries, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0