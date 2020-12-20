 Skip to main content
Mulvey-Buban
Maisey Mulvey and Aaron Buban both of Denver, Colorado have announced their engagement.  Maisey is the daughter of Patrick and Sandy Mulvey of St. Charles Illinois and Aaron is the son of Thomas and Jayne Buban of Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

The future bride graduated from St. Charles East High School and then University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.  She is employed as a NICU float nurse in Denver.

Her groom graduated from George Nelson Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology.  Aaron is currently in his third year of Dental School at Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

Maisey and Aaron at planning a ceremony for December 18, 2021 in Costa Rica.  They will reside in Denver. 

