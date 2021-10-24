Ralph-Filer Wedding

Madeline Filer and Tyler Ralph, of Waukesha, were married on June 12, 2021, at Veterans Terrace.

Bryce Mann, a friend of the bride and groom, performed the 4 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Shannon and Heidi Filer of Kenosha, and the son of Daniel and Judy Ralph of Pleasant Prairie.

Madeline graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with her Masters of Social Work. She is employed with Ozaukee Family Services in Grafton.

Tyler also graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with his Bachelors of Business Administration. He is employed at QOMPLX in Tysons, Va.

Morgan Knutson, was the maid of honor, and Jenna Minton, Alexis Lindahl, Taylor Wacker, Andrea Shamberg and Alyssa Ceilesh were the bridesmaids. The flower girls were Mila DeBraal and Aurora Soloman-Filer.

The best man was Ian Hagen and the groomsmen were Darren Fort, Michael Updegraff, Alan Filer, Ryan McGrath and Taylor Minton. Daniel Minton and Jack Ceilesh were the ring bearers, and Ryne Shamberg and Jim Ceilesh were the ushers.

A reception was held at Veterans Terrace following the ceremony.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii. They will reside in Waukesha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0