Ricker-Garza

Alexandra Garza and Jay Ricker, both of Chicago, were married on Sept. 12, 2020, at the Villa Santorini at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Judge Bruce Schroeder performed the 6 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Ricardo Garza of Raleigh, N.C., and Linda Newell Garza of Roxboro, N.C., and the son of Fred and Kathleen Ricker of Kenosha.

The bride graduated from North Carolina School of Science & Math in Durham, N.C., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. She went on to receive her Master of Education degree in Leadership and Organization from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. She is employed with the Huron Consulting Group in Chicago.

The groom graduated from Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy. He is employed at New Market Support Company in Chicago.

Jeanne Gentry was the matron of honor, and Ashley McWhorter was the maid of honor. Lindsay Chatfield and Christine Bronikowski were the bridesmaids.

Brent Ricker, brother of the groom, was the best man. John DeGoey, Jordan Wipperfurth and Michael Salani were the groomsmen. Andrew Oster and Drew Weger were the ushers.

A reception was held after the ceremony at the Villa Santorini in Gary, Ind. The couple are planning a to-be-determined honeymoon for post-COVID-19 times. They will reside in Chicago.

