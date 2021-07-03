Rogers-Mieloszyk

Amanda Gene Mieloszyk of Kenosha, the daughter of Norman and Terri Mieloszyk, and Anthony Edward Rogers, the son of Thomas and Margaret Rogers of Mosinee were united in marriage on April 3rd , 2021 at The HobNob restaurant in Kenosha with their immediate family.

A second ceremony and reception took place on May 23rd, 2021 at 1841 Farms and Vineyards in Burlington, WI.

Both Services were performed by Pastor John Anderson.

The bride is a graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, WI and is employed as a Receiving Coordinator at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market in Kenosha.

The groom is a graduate of Mosinee High school, with an Associates Degree in laser technology from Northcentral Technical College and is employed as an Inside Sales Rep at Laserage in Waukegan, IL.

The maid of honor was McKenzie Mieloszyk, daughter of the bride. The matron of honor was Jessica Hessell, friend of the bride. The bridesmaids were Megan Mieloszyk, sister in law of the bride, Jessica Kennedy, friend of the bride, Megan Jones, friend of the bride, Jennifer Aiello, friend of the bride, Becky Rogers, sister in law of the groom, Chris Yeh, friend of the bride, and Nicole Cook.