Schenk-Bayer

Laura Schenk and Eric Bayer both of Waukesha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement. Laura is the daughter of Hillary Schenk and William Lawrence of Kenosha, Wisconsin and the late Matthew Schenk. Eric is the son Rick and Lynn Bayer also of Waukesha.

The future bride graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and Carroll University with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health and a minor in healthcare administration. She is employed as a Family Service Manager for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeastern Wisconsin in Waukesha.

Her groom graduated from Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, Wisconsin, and Carroll University with his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. He is currently pursuing his Masters in Occupational Therapy at Carrol University.

Laura and Eric are planning a ceremony for July 23, 2022 in Big Sky, Montana. They will reside in Waukesha.

