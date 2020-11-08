 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smart-Sloca
View Comments

Smart-Sloca

{{featured_button_text}}
Smart-Sloca

Kathleen Marie Smart and Wesley Charles Sloca, both of Kenosha, have announced their engagement.

Kathleen is the daughter of Susan Nolan of Antioch, Ill., and Dennis Smart of Fox Lake, Ill. Wesley is the son of John and Patti Sloca, of Kenosha. 

The future bride graduated from Antioch Community High School in Antioch. She is attending Gateway Technical College. She is currently employed as a Culver’s Crew Member in Kenosha.

The future groom graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School and attended the University of Wisconsin–Parkside. He is currently employed as a manager at O’Reilly’s in Kenosha. 

Kathleen and Wesley are planning a ceremony on Dec. 14 in Irving Park, Ill. They will reside in Kenosha. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bertog-Sulak
Announcements

Bertog-Sulak

Mara Bertog and Trey Sulak, both of Austin, Texas, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Allen and Carolyn Bertog, of Kenosh…

Burrow-Andrews
Announcements

Burrow-Andrews

Jennifer Andrews of Bolingbrook, Illinois and Kevin Burrow of Kenosha, Wisconsin were married on October 17, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Catholic …

Bishop-Meyer
Announcements

Bishop-Meyer

Candace Bishop and Michael Meyer, both of Oak Park, Illinois, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Marilyn Bishop of Kenosh…

Ricker-Garza
Announcements

Ricker-Garza

Alexandra Garza and Jay Ricker, both of Chicago, were married on Sept. 12, 2020, at the Villa Santorini at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Henning-Birch
Announcements

Henning-Birch

Emily Birch and Jake Henning, both of Bristol, Wisconsin, were married on July 31, 2020 at Veterans Terrace in Burlington. Joan Fergus perform…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert