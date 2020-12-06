 Skip to main content
Spair-Arnold
Laura Spair and Trever Arnold, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement. She is the daughter of Sam and Joan Spair, of Kenosha and he is the son of Joe and Kendra Arnold of Burlington, Wisconsin.

Laura graduated from Mary D. Bradford and the University of Wisconsin – Parkside with a Bachelors in Sociology. She is employed at St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha.

Trever graduated from Indian Trail High School and Academy. He is employed with the City of Kenosha.

The future bride and groom are planning a ceremony for July 17, 2021 in Delavan, Wisconsin. They will reside in Kenosha.

