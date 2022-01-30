Wabakickis-DeYoung Engagement

Holly Wabalickis of Kenosha, and Stephen DeYoung, of Mount Pleasant, have announced their engagement.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Roger Wabalickis of Kenosha and Kris and Jerry Kochman of Kenosha. The groom-to-be is the son of Clarence and Marilyn DeYoung of Sturtevant.

The future bride graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology. She is employed as a recruiter for Express Employment Professionals in Racine.

Her future groom graduated from Calvin University, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a degree in Elementary Education. He is employed with Cree Lighting in Racine.

Holly and Stephen are planning a ceremony for June 25, 2022, at Racine Christian Reformed Church.

