Wabakickis-DeYoung Engagement

Holly Wabalickis of Kenosha, and Stephen DeYoung, of Mount Pleasant, have announced their engagement.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Roger Wabalickis of Kenosha and Kris and Jerry Kochman of Kenosha. The groom-to-be is the son of Clarence and Marilyn DeYoung of Sturtevant.
The future bride graduated from Bradford High School and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology. She is employed as a recruiter for Express Employment Professionals in Racine.
Her future groom graduated from Calvin University, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a degree in Elementary Education. He is employed with Cree Lighting in Racine.
Holly and Stephen are planning a ceremony for June 25, 2022, at Racine Christian Reformed Church.