Wedding: Kaitlyn and Benjamin Anderson of Kenosha

Kaitlyn Hughes and Benjamin Anderson, both of Kenosha, were united in marriage on Feb.13 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Deacon Jim Francois performed the 2 p.m. ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jeff and Kris Hughes of Brockport, N.Y. She graduated from Brockport High School and D. Youville College School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree. She is employed as an oncology pharmacist Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

The groom is the son of Thomas and Michela Anderson of Kenosha. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Kenosha and Marquette University Law School with a Juris Doctrate degree. He is employed at Anderson & Anderson Law Office, S.C., Kenosha.

Melissa Beihoff was the matron of honor. Nicholas Beihoff was the best man. The reception was postponed to Feb. 12, 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.

The couple plans to reside in Kenosha.

