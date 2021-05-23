Kaitlyn & Benjamin Anderson

Kaitlyn Anderson and Benjamin Anderson, both of Kenosha WI, were married on February 13, 2021at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Kenosha WI. Deacon Jim Francois

performed the 2:00 PM ceremony for the daughter of Jeff Hughes and Kris Hughes of Brockport, NY and the son of Thomas Anderson and Michela Anderson of Kenosha.

Kaitlyn graduated from Brockport High School and D. Youville College School of Pharmacy with a Doctor of Pharmacy. She is employed with Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Benjamin graduated from St. Joseph High School, Kenosha and Marquette University Law School with a Juris Doctrine. He is employed at Anderson & Anderson Law Office, S.C., Kenosha.

Melissa Beihoff was the matron of honor .

Nicholas Beihoff was the best man.

They will reside in Kenosha.

