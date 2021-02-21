 Skip to main content
Worcester-Sengbusch
Worcester-Sengbusch

Worcester-Sengbusch

Kimberly Worcester and Riley Sengbusch, both of Kenosha, Wisconsin, have announced their engagement.  Kimberly is the daughter of Michael and Tamara Worcester of Kenosha and Riley is the son of Randall Sengbusch of Oro Valley Arizona. 

The future bride graduated from George Nelson Tremper High School and the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in special education.  She is employed as a special education teacher at Tremper High School. 

Her groom also graduated from George Nelson Tremper High School.  He is employed with CJW in Racine, Wisconsin. 

Kimberly and Riley are planning a ceremony for November 12, 2021 in Kenosha.  They will also reside in Kenosha. 

