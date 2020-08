× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott and Christine (Hansen) Wyosnick, of Union Grove (Paris Township), who met through a mutual friend, celebrated 25 years of marriage on Aug. 12.

The couple married on Aug. 12, 1995, and have lived in Kenosha, for 7 years, and in Paris Township for 18 years.

They have a son, Andrew (Angie) Wyosnick, who lives in Pleasant Prairie, and one grandchild.

