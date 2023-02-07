Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. De Pere (7);19-0;70;1
2. Middleton;17-1;63;2
3. Arrowhead;16-2;54;3
4. Fond du Lac;16-4;41;8
5. Milw. Hamilton;14-4;28;5
6. Sheboygan N.;16-3;24;10
7. Brookfield Cent.;13-5;23;4
8. Eau Claire Mem.;15-4;21;6
9. Hudson;14-4;18;NR
10. Sussex Hamilton;15-5;15;9
Others receiving votes: Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Pewaukee (7);15-2;70;1
2. Nicolet;18-2;63;3
3. Onalaska;14-3;49;4
4. Wis. Lutheran;14-4;48;2
5. Greenfield;15-2;40;6
6. Whitnall;15-2;28;8
7. Westosha Cent.;17-2;23;NR
8. McFarland;15-3;21;7
9. La Crosse Cent.;13-5;11;9
(tie) Burlington;14-5;11;5
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Brillion (5);18-0;67;1
2. W. Salem (1);17-1;61;2
3. St. Catherine's (1);19-1;60;3
4. Osceola;18-0;50;4
5. Appleton Xavier;17-2;36;6
6. Saint Thomas More;16-3;30;5
7. Carmen NW;15-3;27;8
8. Little Chute;17-1;22;9
9. Lakeside Lutheran;15-3;14;7
10. Turner;16-2;5;NR
(tie) Prescott;16-3;5;10
Others receiving votes: Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Howards Gro. (6);18-1;69;1
2. Luther (1);18-1;64;2
3. Saint Mary Cath.;17-2;49;4
4. Darlington;18-2;47;3
5. Saint Mary's Spr.;15-2;39;5
6. Mineral Point;17-2;32;6
7. Fall Creek;17-2;26;8
8. Unity;16-0;25;9
9. Auburndale;16-3;12;7
10. Crivitz;17-1;11;10
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. McDonell Cent. (7);19-1;70;1
2. Heritage Christian;19-1;60;2
3. Newman Cath.;16-2;51;3
(tie) Cent. Wis. Christian;17-2;51;4
5. Fall River;17-2;45;5
6. Solon Springs;18-1;35;6
7. Pacelli;16-3;19;9
8. Owen-Withee;15-3;17;7
9. Hillsboro;16-3;12;8
10. Florence;17-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.
Girls basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Kettle Moraine (6);18-1;69;1
2. Neenah (1);20-1;62;3
3. Hortonville;18-2;52;2
4. Brookfield E.;19-2;50;4
5. Verona;17-2;45;5
6. Superior;19-1;26;9
7. Germantown;17-4;24;8
8. Franklin;19-2;22;6
9. Arrowhead;16-3;18;7
10. Homestead;17-3;11;10
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Notre Dame (6);19-1;69;1
2. Pewaukee (1);19-1;62;2
3. Union Grove;18-1;58;3
4. Beaver Dam;18-3;44;4
5. McFarland;18-2;43;5
6. Waukesha W.;17-2;37;6
7. Pius XI;17-3;22;7
8. Monona Grove;17-3;18;8
(tie) Fox Valley Luth.;18-2;18;9
10. Reedsburg;18-4;7;10
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Freedom (7);19-1;70;1
2. Lake Mills;17-2;56;2
(tie) Dominican;17-2;56;3
4. Oostburg;18-2;44;4
5. Edgerton;17-2;42;5
6. M.A.S.;16-2;30;9
7. W. Salem;19-2;29;6
(tie) Prairie du Chien;16-4;29;7
9. Brillion;16-4;10;8
(tie) Waupun;15-5;10;10
Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Aquinas (7);19-1;70;1
2. Westfield;21-1;57;3
3. Prairie;17-2;45;6
(tie) Neillsville;20-0;45;5
5. Cuba City;18-2;44;2
6. New Glarus;20-0;42;7
7. Laconia;18-3;37;4
8. Saint Mary Cath.;19-1;19;8
9. Crandon;18-1;10;9
10. Randolph;16-4;6;10
Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Blair-Taylor (7);21-0;70;1
2. Prairie Farm;20-0;62;2
3. Albany;21-0;57;3
4. Sevastopol;18-1;47;5
5. Athens;19-2;38;6
6. Assumption;16-3;29;4
7. Lourdes Acad.;17-3;27;8
8. South Shore;18-1;24;9
9. Royall;16-4;14;7
10. McDonell Cent.;16-4;9;T10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.