AP Poll: Boys and Girls High School Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. De Pere (8)13-0981
2. Middleton (2)11-0913
3. Arrowhead13-1772
4. Brookfield Central10-1665
5. Homestead10-2554
6. Marquette Uni.10-241T7
(tie) Milw. Hamilton10-2416
8. Hudson9-122NR
9. Fond du Lac11-316NR
10. Eau Claire Mem.10-312NR

Others receiving votes:

Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Nicolet (4)12-1891
(tie) Pewaukee (5)7-2894
3. Wis. Lutheran (1)10-3782
4. La Crosse Cent.9-2636
5. Pius XI9-3417
6. Burlington9-2393
7. Onalaska8-33210
(tie) De Forest10-2328
(tie) Greenfield10-1329
10. Mosinee11-3165

Others receiving votes:

McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Brillion (7)14-0932
2. West Salem (2)11-1861
3. Appleton Xavier (1)14-0853
4. St. Catherine's11-1685
5. Prescott10-3334
6. Thomas More10-2327
7. Carmen NW9-2309
8. Osceola11-029NR
9. Lakeside Luth.9-1266
10. Catholic Mem.7-3218

Others receiving votes:

Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Howards Grove (7)12-1931
2. Luther (1)11-1794
3. Saint Mary's Sp. (1)9-1715
4. Darlington (1)13-1686
5. Mineral Point11-1602
6. Saint Mary Cath.11-2543
7. Aquinas10-13110
8. Kohler12-123NR
9. Auburndale11-2197
10. Fall Creek9-2158

Others receiving votes:

Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Fall River (9)12-0992
2. McDonell Central (1)13-1881
3. Central Wis. Christian10-1744
4. Heritage Christian13-1703
5. Newman Catholic11-2625
6. Owen-Withee10-136NR
(tie) Port Edwards10-1367
8. Royall10-2276
9. N.E.W. Lutheran9-3248
10. Solon Springs10-110NR

Others receiving votes:

Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.

Girls basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Kettle Moraine (6)12-1852
2. Hortonville (1)14-1794
3. Brookfield East (1)14-1753
4. Neenah (1)14-1675
5. Verona Area11-2476
6. Germantown12-3408
7. Arrowhead11-2267
8. Franklin14-124T10
9. Kaukauna12-3191
10. Sun Prairie West12-3189

Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Notre Dame (7)12-1881
2. Pewaukee (1)13-1782
3. Beaver Dam (1)14-1733
4. Union Grove11-1674
5. McFarland13-2427
6. Waukesha West14-2395
7. Pius XI12-2358
8. Wis. Lutheran13-3166
9. Monona Grove12-213NR
10. New Berlin West9-399

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Dominican (8)13-1891
2. Freedom (1)12-1812
3. Lake Mills13-2654
4. Edgerton14-1586
5. Brillion12-1555
6. Oostburg12-2368
7. Waupun12-4353
8. Columbus12-3269
9. Prairie du Chien12-4207
10. M.A.S.13-21510

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Aquinas (7)13-1882
2. Laconia (2)14-1821
3. Cuba City14-0713
4. Westfield Area15-1634
5. New Glarus14-0496
6. Neillsville14-0387
7. Prairie11-2358
8. Randolph12-3305
9. Saint Mary Cath.13-1189
10. Crandon12-07NR

Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Blair-Taylor (8)12-0891
2. Prairie Farm13-0742
3. Assumption12-1714
(tie) Albany (1)16-0713
5. Athens14-1535
6. Sevastopol12-1418
7. Lourdes Acad.11-2297
8. Royall11-2246
9. Hillsboro12-111NR
10. South Shore12-19T10

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.

