Courtesy post: If you are interested in Apollo, please completed our application at the link below: http://haveaheartdogrescue.com/adopt/adoption-application/ Contact: Carolyn3371@yahoo.com Meet... View on PetFinder
Apollo
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
A married couple died after being ejected from their motorcycle in a crash in Caledonia, the Caledonia Police Department reported.
County committee raises concerns regarding D.A.R.E. fund accounting; meeting scheduled Wednesday night
The budget for a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department program intended to help prevent drug abuse among area youth is under scrutiny as members…
Feb. 10, 1989—Aug. 30, 2022
Kenosha police seek public's help in Wilson Neighborhood double shooting investigation; victims' injuries not life threatening
Kenosha police continue an investigation into a double shooting reported Saturday in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue.
These three high school quarterbacks visited the Badgers, who do not have a QB recruit in the 2023 class, during their season-opening win over Illinois state.
The number of law enforcement officers in the state ticked down again in 2022, setting a new record for the lowest statewide total since the Wisconsin Department of Justice started tracking the numbers in 2008.
Column: I did it! I walked the whole Lake Geneva Shore path in one day. Do I recommend it? That depends
So how was it? To be totally honest, I will say I find a lot more enjoyment in walking the lake in small segments.
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
To be honest, the city’s track record on partnering with developers has been littered with some dreams that turned into nightmares. On that list we would count the Machinery Row project along the Root River and the proposed Pointe Blue development on the lakefront north of the river that fell apart in 2008.