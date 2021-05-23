Applications, nominations sought for new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

A process is now in place for community members to submit applications or nominations for appointments to the new Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

The commission, created by the County Board on a 21-0 vote earlier this week, will be comprised of two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chairman and seven community members to be appointed by the county executive. All appointees must be confirmed in a vote by the County Board.

As outlined in the resolution adopted by the board, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.