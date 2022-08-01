Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary at water ski show in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES — Marking its 50th anniversary on Saturday, the Aquanuts water ski show team of Twin Lakes celebrated its second consecutive Wisconsin State Show Ski Championship along with half a century of performances.

The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 state championships were held July 21-24 at Lake Wazeecha in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Aquanuts earned high-scoring awards for Barefoot, Jump and Swivel in tallying a grand total score of 1,905.82 points. The Rock Aqua Jays of Janesville finished second with 1,874.66 points, followed by the Mad-City Ski Team of Madison with 1,702.36 points.

In competitive show skiing, each club has one hour to present a theatrical performance on water skis. Judges score acts by awarding points based on originality, presentation and execution. Elaborate costumes and staging intermix with music and fast action on the water as an announcer leads the audience through the show.

Mark Gurda, treasurer and co-announcer for the Aquanuts, said the team “ended a 35-year drought” last year when they won the 2021 state titl, and things went very well this year as well.

Despite having a smaller team than others, the Aquanuts had a very clean show at the state competition, he said.

“Almost 99% of the skiers landed, which is unheard of. Normally, a good show is a 3-4% loss ratio,” Gurda said. “We had seven falls in the entire show.”

Individual honors

In addition to the team’s state title award, the Aquanuts won multiple individual awards: Kailey Koehler won her seventh Most Valuable Female Skier Award, and Ethan Shulda won his second Most Valuable Male Skier Award as well as Best Trick Skier.

Koehler said winning Most Valuable Female Skier was a big honor and the team winning their second consecutive state title was “doubly exciting.”

“Our team has worked so hard, both on and off the water, to get to this point. We skied a very clean and well executed show,” Koehler said. “It was definitely exciting to have won our back-to-back state championships.”

Shulda shared similar sentiments about winning the title. “It was the most surreal experience I’ve been a part of on this team,” he said.

Shulda had to overcome a few injuries this season to win his Most Valuable Male Skier title. In addition to a knee injury earlier in the year, Shulda had an accident during a jump the week of state, where he sustained a crack in his disc.

“I was carried out on a stretcher and transported by ambulance to the hospital,” Shulda said. “To be able to go three days later and still ski for the tournament … It felt really good to conquer that.”

Family tradition

Both Koehler and Shulda grew up water skiing, a common trend among Aquanuts skiers. Koehler’s whole family is involved with the team, and her father, Bob Koehler, performed as an Aquanut in the 1980s, she said.

“When we were kids, my parents brought both my sister and I to an Aquanut show, and we had already been skiing for several years then,” Koehler said. “That was kind of the reason why we wanted to join, and we haven’t stopped since.”

Shulda said he has been on the Aquanuts “basically my entire life.”

“I started skiing for the team when I was 6. But my siblings are much older than me so I was around the team from the moment I could walk down at the site. So I’ve been there for about 21 years,” Shulda said.

Nationals ahead

The ski season isn’t over yet. The national competition is on Aug. 11 in Rockford, Ill. The Aquanuts won second at nationals last year, Gurda said, and the team is preparing for success again this year.

Koehler said she thinks the team has a shot at winning.

“We definitely have a lot of work to continue to do,” Koehler said. “However, I think that we have a lot going for us right now, and if we keep going in the same direction, we definitely have a shot at winning a national championship, which would be really exciting.”

On Saturday, the Aquanuts hosted a free 50th anniversary party with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, where Aquanuts alumni from the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s performed a special show.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman attended the event to present the Aquanuts with a special honor for their skiing successes and charity work. The party had a “record crowd,” according to Gurda.

Koehler said the best part about the ski team is how much of a family sport it is.

“The Aquanauts have become my second family,” Koehler said. “We’re so lucky that we get to be together multiple nights a week and perform in front of a crowd.”

More information on the Aquanuts and their schedule is available at https://aquanutwatershows.com/.