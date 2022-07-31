Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday

For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows.

The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24 at Lake Wazeecha in Wisconsin Rapids. In addition to the team’s state title award, the Aquanuts won multiple individual awards: Kailey Koehler won her seventh Most Valuable Female Skier Award, and Ethan Shulda won his second Most Valuable Male Skier Award as well as Best Trick Skier.

Mark Gurda, treasurer and co-announcer for the Aquanuts, said the team “ended a 35-year drought” last year when they won the 2021 state title. Despite having a smaller team than others', the Aquanuts had a very clean show at the state competition, he said.

“Almost 99% of the skiers landed, which is unheard of. Normally, a good show is a 3-4% loss ratio,” Gurda said. “We had seven falls in the entire show.”

Koehler said winning Most Valuable Female Skier was a big honor and the team winning their second consecutive state title was “doubly exciting.”

“Our team has worked so hard, both on and off the water, to get to this point. We skied a very clean and well executed show,” Koehler said. “It was definitely exciting to have won our back to back state championships.”

Shulda shared similar sentiments about winning the 2022 state title.

“It was the most surreal experience I've been a part of on this team,” he said.

Shulda had to overcome a few injuries to win his Most Valuable Male Skier title. In addition to a knee injury earlier in the season, Shulda had an accident during a jump the week of state, where he sustained a crack in his disc.

“I was carried out on a stretcher and transported by ambulance to the hospital,” Shulda said. “To be able to go three days later and still ski for the tournament … it felt really good to conquer that.”

Both Koehler and Shulda grew up waterskiing, a common trend among Aquanuts skiers. Koehler’s whole family is involved with the team, and her father, Bob Koehler, performed as an Aquanut in the ‘80s, she said.

“When we were kids, my parents brought both my sister and I to an Aquanut show, and we had already been skiing for several years, then," Koehler said. "That was kind of the reason why we wanted to join, and we haven't stopped since.”

Shulda said he has been on the Aquanuts “basically my entire life.”

“I started skiing for the team when I was six. But my siblings are much older than me so I was around the team from the moment I could walk down at the site. So I've been there for about 21 years,” Shulda said.

The ski season isn’t over yet – the national competition is on Aug. 11 in Rockford, Illinois. Aquanuts won second at nationals last year, Gurda said, and the team is preparing for success again this year. Koehler said she thinks the team has a shot at winning.

“We definitely have a lot of work to continue to do,” Koehler said. “However, I think that we have a lot going for us right now, and if we keep going in the same direction, we definitely have a shot at winning a national championship, which would be really exciting.”

On Saturday, the Aquanuts host a free 50th anniversary party with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce, where Aquanuts alumni from the 1970s, ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s will perform a special show. The show begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by music from Orchestra 33 at 7 p.m. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will attend the event to present the Aquanuts with a special honor for their skiing successes and charity work.

Koehler said the best part about the ski team is how much of a family sport it is.

“The Aquanauts have become my second family,” Koehler said. “We're so lucky that we get to be together multiple nights a week and perform in front of a crowd.”

More information on the Aquanuts and their schedule is available at https://aquanutwatershows.com/.